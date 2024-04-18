Savannah Chrisley considers herself a "bonus parent" amid her relationship with Robert Shiver.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and host of her Unlocked podcast recently opened up about how her relationship with Shiver, 38, is unlike any other due to the fact that he has three children. But the fact remains that her love isn't limited to only him. She says it also extends to his children, even if they're not her kids.

"Right now, in the situation that I'm in just being involved with a man that has children, I'm going to love them," Chrisley said. "I'm going to show up. I'm going to do all these things, and that's only because I love them. That's the end of it. I love them, so therefore I'm going to show up."

So much so, Chrisley admitted that she's been busy perusing "bonus parents" accounts on TikTok and Instagram. She also encouraged her listeners to drop a comment on how to deal with being there for their significant other's children. Chrisley was quick to note that Shiver's children are not her children, "but I want to show up for them and be there and love them" and make them feel safe and secure in every aspect of their lives.

That her boyfriend, whom she's been dating since August and went Instagram official with in November, has children is another reason why she's kept the relationship private.

"When it comes to my to my personal life, there's a reason I have kept it pretty quiet, I would say, compared to previous relationships," she shared. "I have kept it quiet because it deserves that respect. There's also kids involved that deserve that respect."

Chrisley also said that her approach to Shiver's children is the same approach she'd take with any child that needed her.

"When it comes to kids, kids are the most innocent, amazing gifts to any human being known to man," she said. "And I will never not show up for a child. So, if a child is asking me to show up for them, I won't even think twice about it."

She added, "There will never be a time to where I refuse to show up for a child, whether that's physically, emotionally, psychologically, monetarily, whatever it is, I will always show up. That's what I'm doing now with Chloe and Grayson. And I don't care who the child is. It could be a child on the side of the street, I will show up for you."

Chrisley is currently caring for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe, amid her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serving time in federal prison following their conviction on tax evasion and fraud charges.

Shiver shares his three children with his estranged wife, Lindsay, who was accused of plotting to have the former Auburn football player killed by a hitman. She pleaded not guilty and her trial is set for July.

Meanwhile, Chrisley recently told ET that she has hopes that her parents will be released from prison sooner rather than later. Her parents are appealing their sentences at a hearing on Friday. Chrisley told ET last month she's "looking forward to our appeal" and hopes to have her parents home "maybe later in the summer."

Chrisley recently appeared on The Masked Singer, all in hopes of bringing a little laughter into her parents' lives.

"I loved the fact that I was able to just go for it. Now all my friends are [going to be] dying laughing. It's gonna give a lot of laughs. Also to my parents," she shared with ET. "They're gonna laugh their a**es off because I have zero musical abilities."

