Halloween won’t be quite as much of a fright if Hoda Kotb has her way!

The Today show co-anchors are known for going all-out for the spooky holiday and during Monday night’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kotb and Savannah Guthrie dished what the show is cooking up for Oct. 31.

"We know our costumes because we usually all dress in kind of a theme-y thing, but the rule this year was I’m not supposed to know what Savannah is, I’m not supposed to know what Al [Roker] is, he’s not supposed to know what we are,” Kotb explained. "We are all supposed to surprise each other on Halloween day."

So are the costumes really a secret? Not so much.

"Well, Hoda told me in the makeup room,” Guthrie noted, laughing. "She blurted it out and then she’s like, ‘Wait, are we not supposed to tell this year?’"

"Yeah, but then you forgot it,” Kotb reminded her co-anchor.

"I did forget for a long time, but then I remembered,” Guthrie added.

The group typically picks a cast-wide theme, like country music stars, Peanuts characters, Saturday Night Live classic roles and more.

So what are Guthrie and Kotb’s adorable kiddos going to dress up as for Halloween?

"Haley is going to be a bumblebee,” an elated Kotb gushed over her 1-year-old daughter. "I’m so excited to take her out! I went on Amazon. We’re all kind of decking out together. Joel [Schiffman]’s doing it. I’m doing it. My mom’s coming, we’re all dressing like bees.”

Guthrie shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Vale, in an Etsy-made Little Red Riding Hood costume, but added that the 4-year-old has updated the look to give it a modern edge. "Now she wants to do a combo and be Little Red Wonder Woman Riding Hood,” the proud mom noted.

