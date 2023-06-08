As the wildfire in Canada continue to burn, many parts of the U.S. continue to suffer from unhealthy level of air pollution this week. Now more than ever, an air purifier is a great addition to any home. With summer right around the corner, Dyson's air purifier that doubles as a cooling fan couldn't be better investment.

The top-rated Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan combines the function of a tower fan with efficient air purification, and it's $100 off at Best Buy and Dyson.com right now. In addition to filtering the air indoors away from pollutants, the air purifying fan can tackle allergens like pollen and pet dander, too. It's the best time to grab the super sleek hybrid model with this air purifier deal so you can stay safe and save money, too.

Dyson fans are known for their superior air quality and purifying technology. With a blade-less design, the fan monitors conditions in the air, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. The TP01 model keeps you cool, while also reducing allergens and pollutants in your home.

According to Dyson, the fan's HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollutants from the air, captures allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air throughout your home. Its HEPA filter is easy to change, with automatic filter life notifications on the device.

Discounted in both the sleek iron and silver color as well as the black and nickel version, this is the best Dyson purifying fan deal you can get right now to battle outdoor pollutants and beat the heat this summer. The most affordable Dyson fan option, the Pure Cool TP01 is your best bet for staying cool without air conditioning.

