Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier Ahead of Memorial Day
Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means the official start of summer is upon us. It's a good idea to invest in a quality floor fan to beat the heat in your home, and thankfully Dyson has launched their early Memorial Day sale on top-rated cooling fans that also double as air purifiers.
Dyson's blade-less fan design monitors conditions in the air, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. The TP02 model keeps you cool, while also reducing allergens and pollutants in your home. Right now you can save $120 off on the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan on the Dyson website.
Ahead, shop discounts on Dyson's best premium house fan.
Reduce allergens and pollutants in your home while getting cool air with this Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Fan.
This Dyson fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology has a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. Just turn on the cooling tower fan when you need it.
Check out more early Memorial Day sales below.
