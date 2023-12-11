There are few feelings better than fresh bedding, especially during cozy season. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before winter arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep — or pick up some holiday gifts — for less.

Brooklinen just launched a huge Flash Sale, taking 20% off everything on its site. Now through Wednesday, December 13, shoppers can use the code FLASH20 to score sitewide savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on high-quality sheets, as well as pillows, loungewear, plush bath towels, and more.

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.

Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality. Below, treat your bed to the refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Flash Sale.

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $209 $167 Shop Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $79 $63 Shop Now

