Brooklinen is hosting a flash sale through December 13. Shop now to save 20% on best-selling bedding, towels and more.
There are few feelings better than fresh bedding, especially during cozy season. If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before winter arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep — or pick up some holiday gifts — for less.
Brooklinen just launched a huge Flash Sale, taking 20% off everything on its site. Now through Wednesday, December 13, shoppers can use the code FLASH20 to score sitewide savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on high-quality sheets, as well as pillows, loungewear, plush bath towels, and more.
No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.
Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality. Below, treat your bed to the refresh it deserves with the best deals from Brooklinen's Flash Sale.
All-Season Down Comforter
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
Down Alternative Comforter
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
Lightweight Down Comforter
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Classic Core Sheet Set
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights.
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave.
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Weighted Throw Blanket
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool.
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
