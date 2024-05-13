Protect your skin this summer and save 20% on celeb-loved EltaMD sunscreens at Dermstore.
Memorial Day is just two weeks away, which means it's officially time to stock up on the best facial sunscreens for all the sunny days to come. Luckily, we found a rare, limited-time sale on EltaMD's entire range of dermatologist-recommended and celeb-loved sunscreens. Now though May 27, Dermstore is offering 20% off EltaMD bestsellers with the code SUN at checkout.
When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, celebs like Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's popular UV Daily Sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her show's Little Yellow Book as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. Doubling as both an anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum SPF, this skincare must-have makes wearing sunscreen feel like less of a chore.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.
Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus and Hailey Bieber has some serious words of praise for the 3-in-1 essential. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” she says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
EltaMD's tinted sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to help give you a smooth, flawless-looking complexion.
The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's sale.
Below, shop more EltaMD deals from Dermstore to save on best-selling sun care and skin care products that are formulated for every skin type. Just remember to use the code SUN to unlock the savings.
EltaMD Exclusive UV Clear SPF 46 Broad-Spectrum Duo
Save even more with a two-pack of this lightweight and silky sunscreen just in time for the hot summer months.
EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50
This full-body zinc oxide sunscreen provides all-around sun protection during outdoor and water activities. Perfect for swimmers, runners and golfers, UV Sport is water-resistant so it won’t rinse off in water or drip into your eyes and sting when you sweat.
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted
Get a light tint that blurs imperfections while protecting skin from the sun.
EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted
Formulated to help restore sun-damaged skin, this sunscreen works double-duty. It uses ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate to encourage a healthy complexion as it protects.
EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Slathering on the sunscreen can take a lot of work but, thanks to EltaMD's sunscreen mist, all you have to do is spray.
EltaMD UV AOX Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 50ml
EltaMd's newest Elements is an antioxidant-rich facial SPF made for skin, not just the sun. The technology in this tinted sunscreen is said to also protect your skin indoors by blocking 56% of HEV (blue light from screens).
EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo
While EltaMD is best known for its sunscreen, its other skincare products are equally stellar. That includes the brand's Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo.
