Save 20% on EltaMD Sunscreen for Summer, Including Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber's Favorites

EltaMD Sunscreen
EltaMD
By Andy Garden
Updated: 4:34 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

Protect your skin this summer and save 20% on celeb-loved EltaMD sunscreens at Dermstore.

Memorial Day is just two weeks away, which means it's officially time to stock up on the best facial sunscreens for all the sunny days to come. Luckily, we found a rare, limited-time sale on EltaMD's entire range of dermatologist-recommended and celeb-loved sunscreens. Now though May 27, Dermstore is offering 20% off EltaMD bestsellers with the code SUN at checkout.

Shop 20% off EltaMD

When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, celebs like Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's popular UV Daily Sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her show's Little Yellow Book as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. Doubling as both an anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum SPF, this skincare must-have makes wearing sunscreen feel like less of a chore.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.

$43 $34

With code SUN

Shop Now

Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus and Hailey Bieber has some serious words of praise for the 3-in-1 essential. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” she says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted

EltaMD's tinted sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to help give you a smooth, flawless-looking complexion.

$45 $36

With code SUN

Shop Now

The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's sale.

Below, shop more EltaMD deals from Dermstore to save on best-selling sun care and skin care products that are formulated for every skin type. Just remember to use the code SUN to unlock the savings.

EltaMD Exclusive UV Clear SPF 46 Broad-Spectrum Duo

EltaMD Exclusive UV Clear SPF 46 Broad-Spectrum Duo
Dermstore

EltaMD Exclusive UV Clear SPF 46 Broad-Spectrum Duo

Save even more with a two-pack of this lightweight and silky sunscreen just in time for the hot summer months.

$73 $58

With code SUN

Shop Now

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

This full-body zinc oxide sunscreen provides all-around sun protection during outdoor and water activities. Perfect for swimmers, runners and golfers, UV Sport is water-resistant so it won’t rinse off in water or drip into your eyes and sting when you sweat.

$58 $46

With code SUN

Shop Now

EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted

EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted

Get a light tint that blurs imperfections while protecting skin from the sun. 

$44 $35

With code SUN

Shop Now

EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted

EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted
Dermstore

EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted

Formulated to help restore sun-damaged skin, this sunscreen works double-duty. It uses ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate to encourage a healthy complexion as it protects. 

$47 $38

With code SUN

Shop Now

EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40

EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Dermstore

EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Slathering on the sunscreen can take a lot of work but, thanks to EltaMD's sunscreen mist, all you have to do is spray.

$45 $36

With code SUN

Shop Now

EltaMD UV AOX Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 50ml

EltaMD UV AOX Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 50ml
Dermstore

EltaMD UV AOX Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 50ml

EltaMd's newest Elements is an antioxidant-rich facial SPF made for skin, not just the sun. The technology in this tinted sunscreen is said to also protect your skin indoors by blocking 56% of HEV (blue light from screens).

$45 $36

With code SUN

Shop Now

EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo

EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo
Dermstore

EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo

While EltaMD is best known for its sunscreen, its other skincare products are equally stellar. That includes the brand's Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo.

$58 $46

With code SUN

Shop Now

