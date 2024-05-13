Memorial Day is just two weeks away, which means it's officially time to stock up on the best facial sunscreens for all the sunny days to come. Luckily, we found a rare, limited-time sale on EltaMD's entire range of dermatologist-recommended and celeb-loved sunscreens. Now though May 27, Dermstore is offering 20% off EltaMD bestsellers with the code SUN at checkout.

When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, celebs like Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's popular UV Daily Sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her show's Little Yellow Book as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. Doubling as both an anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum SPF, this skincare must-have makes wearing sunscreen feel like less of a chore.

Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus and Hailey Bieber has some serious words of praise for the 3-in-1 essential. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” she says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.

The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's sale.

Below, shop more EltaMD deals from Dermstore to save on best-selling sun care and skin care products that are formulated for every skin type. Just remember to use the code SUN to unlock the savings.

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Dermstore EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 This full-body zinc oxide sunscreen provides all-around sun protection during outdoor and water activities. Perfect for swimmers, runners and golfers, UV Sport is water-resistant so it won’t rinse off in water or drip into your eyes and sting when you sweat. $58 $46 With code SUN Shop Now

