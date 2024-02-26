Spring cleaning isn't just about vacuuming our floors and reorganizing our kitchen cupboards, it can also be about reassessing our skin care routines for a spring beauty reset. The start of the new season calls for a shift in gears to wake up your skin and prep for sunnier days ahead.

After months of snow and freezing temperatures, Laneige just kicked off a massive sitewide sale on every best-selling lip care and skincare product. Now through March 4, the rare Laneige sale is offering 25% off all of the brand's cult-favorite moisturizers, lip sleeping masks, cleansers and more.

Shop the 25% Off Laneige Sale

Not only is the Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kate Hudson, but it also has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around.

Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand.

Another standout from the Laniege sale is the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Below, restore the 'spring' in your skin with all the best Laneige deals available to shop this week.

Best Laneige Deals

Laneige Radian-C Cream Laneige Laneige Radian-C Cream Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. $35 $26 Shop Now

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum Laneige Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum Get your glow on with a lightweight, hydrating glowy makeup serum and glass skin primer that keeps oil in check for visibly smoother skin and long-lasting makeup wear. $32 $24 Shop Now

