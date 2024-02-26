K-beauty brand Laneige is on sale for 25% off now — these are the bestsellers worth stocking up on.
Spring cleaning isn't just about vacuuming our floors and reorganizing our kitchen cupboards, it can also be about reassessing our skin care routines for a spring beauty reset. The start of the new season calls for a shift in gears to wake up your skin and prep for sunnier days ahead.
After months of snow and freezing temperatures, Laneige just kicked off a massive sitewide sale on every best-selling lip care and skincare product. Now through March 4, the rare Laneige sale is offering 25% off all of the brand's cult-favorite moisturizers, lip sleeping masks, cleansers and more.
Not only is the Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kate Hudson, but it also has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around.
Sydney Sweeney, a Laneige brand ambassador, is especially a fan of the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer for combatting dry skin. "I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand.
Another standout from the Laniege sale is the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Below, restore the 'spring' in your skin with all the best Laneige deals available to shop this week.
Best Laneige Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Indulge in Laneige's lush, dewy hydrating cream that visibly firms and delivers deep, long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Save 25% on Laneige's silky-soft Blue Hyaluronic Acid eye cream that visibly brightens and improves the look of puffiness under the eyes.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Wake up to dewy, glowing, deeply hydrated skin with this sleeping mask from Laneige that works to strengthen the skin's barrier overnight.
Laneige Radian-C Cream
Shoppers love this lightweight daily moisturizer, enriched with vitamins C and E, for visibly brightening skin. A kind-to-skin formula, this cream is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.
Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum
Get your glow on with a lightweight, hydrating glowy makeup serum and glass skin primer that keeps oil in check for visibly smoother skin and long-lasting makeup wear.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
This lightweight Blue Hyaluronic Acid gel moisturizer is full of tiny cream beads that melt on contact, delivering glowy hydration your skin will love.
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
This skin savior delivers soothing, nourishing hydration with its innovative 2-in-1 formula that combines the benefits of a rich cream with the lightweight feel of a liquid toner.
RELATED CONTENT: