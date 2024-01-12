Whether it was one of your new year’s resolutions, or you just want to keep fit and warm this winter, new activewear never hurts when it comes to motivation to get moving. In 2024, all activewear lives beyond the gym, which is why we love Abercrombie & Fitch's stylish YPB activewear line.

To kick off the long weekend, there's an Abercrombie activewear sale going on right now to treat yourself to new workout clothes. During the YPB Tryout Sale, you can save 30% on everything from leggings, running shorts and joggers to hoodies, quarter-zips. and breathable workout tees to start the new year strong. Plus, take an additional 20% off with code YPBAF at checkout for even bigger savings.

Shop Abercrombie's Activewear Sale

Abercrombie's YPB activewear line features five performance fabrics designed for maximum comfort and functionality, including the brand's new active fabric, which is buttery soft and supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable on the body. It also has a smoothing and sculpting effect. The fashion-forward yet functional YPB assortment aims to empower you to perform to your highest potential, from sprinting to simply running errands.

Made to move with your body during workouts, every piece in the YPB line is available in a variety of both neutral and bold shades. Plus, each item is offered in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths. Ahead, shop our favorite activewear deals from Abercrombie's YPB Tryout event.

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Men

YPB neoKNIT Popover Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Popover Abercrombie's new active popover hoodie is designed with a smooth interior, and the neoKNIT fabric is made from layerable sweat-wicking neoprene. $80 $56 Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Activewear Deals for Women

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

