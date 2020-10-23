Save 40% on Levi's Jeans at Amazon's Holiday Dash

The Amazon Holiday Dash event is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Among other things, it's time to shop fashionable designer brands that are on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash. This Amazon sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss like these deals on Levi Jeans. Also, Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

This Amazon Holiday Dash Sale comes just in time for the Holiday season, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon's Holiday Dash has daily deals on a wide variety of brands and Levi's jeans are some of the biggest sellers so far.

Additionally, this Amazon sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from this Amazon sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Holiday Dash.

Women's Classic Crop Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's Classic Crop Jeans Levi's A Levi's Classic Crop Jean that's perfect to complete any look. REGULARLY $59.50 $34.10 at Amazon

Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans Levi's These Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans are the perfect jean to dress up with heels or pair with sneakers for a casual look. REGULARLY $69.50 $38.19 at Amazon

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season knowing you saved BIG during Amazon's Holiday Dash. With several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. LIST PRICE $69.50 $59.99 at Amazon

Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from, all around 40% off while supplies last. REGULARLY $69.50 $40.31 at Amazon

Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Levi's These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are going for almost 30% off right now during Amazon's Holiday Dash event. This classic shape is also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly! REGULARLY $49.99 $36.16 at Amazon

Women's Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size. LIST PRICE $59.50 $39.99 at Amazon

Women's New Boyfriend Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's New Boyfriend Jeans Levi's Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes and are now up to 40% off at the Amazon Sale. REGULARLY $59.50 $49.99 at Amazon

Women's Pull-on Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's Pull-on Jeans Levi's The perfect quarantine jeans do not exi-- Get this pull-on style denim for 40% off but hurry -- these are selling out faster! Available in three washes, standard and plus sizes. REGULARLY $59.50 $35.70 at Amazon

