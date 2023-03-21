Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale started March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.

Shop Today's 50% Off Deals

For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, a hydrating, illuminating priming face serum from Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys is on sale along with anti-agings favorites from Juice Beauty.

Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Tuesday, March 21

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Obagi, The Ordinary and More

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine