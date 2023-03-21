Save 50% On Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare, First Aid Beauty, Urban Decay, and More at Ulta's 24-Hour Sale
Despite the fact spring is about to begin, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale started March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.
For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, a hydrating, illuminating priming face serum from Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys is on sale along with anti-agings favorites from Juice Beauty.
Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more. To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed the first day's full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, below.
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals: Tuesday, March 21
Get 50% off Alicia Keys' dermatologist-developed hydrating, illuminating priming face serum in a sheer golden tint that complements all skin tones while helping brighten, plump, and smooth the look of complexion.
Indie Lee CoQ10 Toner is a hydrating toning mist that balances and refreshes your skin. Smoothe and nourish your skin this spring with powerful antioxidants.
There's a reason this moisturizer is a consumer favorite. With 10% AHA, it reduces appearances of flakes and bumps, but its fast-absorbing formula remains unbeatable in instantly hydrating any kind of skin.
Minimize signs of aging with a powerful combination of bio-retinol and retinol with jojoba, coconut and shea butters for moisture and Vitamin B5 for hydration.
Stila's Heaven's Hue Highlighter is a lightweight, radiance-enhancing highlighter with a bouncy-to-the-touch texture that melts into skin for a barely-there feel.
