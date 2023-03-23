Save 50% On Lancôme's Anti-Aging Eye Cream and Moisturizer Today Only

Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale started March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.

Today only, you can save 50% on Lancome's lifting and firming eye cream meant to combat wrinkles, fine lines as well as dark circles. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and caffeine, shoppers love the creamy formula for melting onto skin to instantly smooth and fill the delicate eye area with all-day hydration.

Plumpness, luminosity and smoothness are cornerstones of a healthy complexion that will never go out of style. Right now, you can also save 50% on Lancome's Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream. According to the brand. it's silky, powerful formula works to tighten skin overnight while reducing the visible signs of aging.

For those unfamiliar, Ulta's bi-annual event is one of the beauty retailer's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more.

Shop Today's 50% Off Deals

