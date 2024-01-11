For the first time in NFL history, a streaming service will be the exclusive home for an NFL playoff game. It's the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. This Saturday, January 13, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a primetime postseason matchup on Peacock.

The move to streaming for the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game this weekend has many fans scrambling to figure out how to watch Saturday’s matchup. Fortunately, there is a Peacock deal happening right now that will save viewers 50% on an annual membership.

Get 50% Off Peacock

Regularly $59.99 annually, new subscribers can get Peacock for $29.99 for one year. With Peacock Premium, you can stream the game on up to three devices at once and cancel anytime. This offer on NBC's streaming service is only available for a limited time, so we recommend taking advantage of the savings before it's too late.

Peacock Premium is Peacock's ad-supported plan which also grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

Peacock has something for every kind of streamer. Whether you want to catch up on all the seasons of Love Island or live stream the 2024 Sony Open and more of the PGA Tour, sign up for Peacock’s limited-time deal.

Peacock also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

Get the Peacock Student Discount

Are there other NFL wild card games on Peacock?

In addition to the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, there are two other marquee matchups available on Peacock this weekend. First up is the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 3pm ET. The Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions then takes place on Sunday, January 14 at 8pm ET.

The Saturday action will begin with a special, 90-minute edition of “Football Night in America” beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The pregame show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday ahead of the Rams vs. Lions game.

