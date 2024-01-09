After a season opener at The Sentry, the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. The first full-field event of the season, the Sony Open is set to begin on Thursday, January 11 at Waialae Country Club.

Last year's champion Si Woo Kim is back to defend his title. Kim is joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, and The Sentry winner Chris Kirk. Other past champions in the field of 144 include Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar and Patton Kizzire. The total 2024 Sony Open purse is $8.3 million, meaning the winner will take home $1.494 million.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, including livestream options for the tournament.

How to Watch the 2024 Sony Open on TV

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii will be broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC. Check out the full 2024 Sony Open schedule for network coverage below. The first three rounds will air on Golf Channel, while the final round will see its coverage split between NBC and Golf Channel.

Thursday, January 11: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, January 12: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, January 13: 7-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, January 14: 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC); 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

How to Watch the 2024 Sony Open Online

If you don't have cable, fans can watch the Sony Open on Peacock, ESPN+, and the live TV streaming services detailed below.

Peacock will provide simulcasts of Golf Channel and NBC’s coverage all four days of the tournament. Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including the 2024 Sony Open. Or you can save 17% by choosing the annual package for $59.99.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Sony Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer includes the Golf Channel as part of its Sling Blue Sports Extra package, which costs $11 per month. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50.

It's also worth noting that Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for storing any of this season's must-watch tournaments.

ESPN+ will have featured group coverage, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT) on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and conclude at 7 p.m. ET. Featured hole coverage will air alongside the Golf Channel broadcast from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

For Sunday’s final round, ESPN+ will stream featured group coverage from 10:45 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. Featured hole coverage will air from 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

