On Saturday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will face off in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.

To many fans' dismay, this matchup marks the first time that an NFL playoff game will be available exclusively through streaming and not on broadcast TV. The game between the No. 3 seeded Chiefs (11-6) and No. 6 seeded Dolphins (11-6) can only be watched on Peacock.

Monthly plans for NBC's streaming service start at $5.99 per month, and members can stream on up to three devices at once. Right now, new Peacock subscribers can sign up and save 50% on a full year of streaming. This Peacock deal brings the price down to $29.99 for an entire year of Premium access. After the offer ends, an annual Peacock subscription costs $59.99, but you can cancel anytime.

Peacock also has a student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

This is shaping up to be a must-watch battle between the defending Super Bowl champions and the Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could start the path toward a second-straight title with a win against a team they beat 21-14 back in Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tyreek Hill will get a second chance to beat his former team.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Weekend round.

What time is the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game?

The NFL Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 13.

How to Watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

The Chiefs vs. Dolphins game is streaming exclusively on Peacock nationally.

Do I need Peacock if I live in the team's market?

If you are a hometown fan of either the Chiefs or Dolphins, you can watch Saturday's playoff game on cable TV. In Kansas City, you can watch the Chiefs vs. Dolphins for free on KSHB 41. In South Florida, the game is on WTVJ 6.

What other 2024 NFL Playoff games can I watch on Peacock this weekend?

In addition to the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, there are two other marquee matchups available on Peacock this weekend. First up is the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 3pm ET. The Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions then takes place on Sunday, January 14 at 8pm ET.

