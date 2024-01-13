Streaming

How to Watch Today's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Wild Card Game Online: Time and Live Stream

Texans Browns
Tim Warner/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:08 AM PST, January 13, 2024

The NFL postseason will kick off with the Browns visiting the Texans. Here's how to watch the game live.

The 2024 NFL Playoffs are finally here. The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are first up on the NFL Wild Card Weekend slate today.

For just the second time in 20 years, the Browns are in the playoffs. Cleveland and Houston met back in Week 16 when the Browns won 36-22, but C.J. Stroud didn't play. The Texans' rookie sensation will be on the field at NRG Stadium this weekend and he'll be facing one of his biggest tests of the season in the Browns defense.

Which team will win the first-round NFL postseason game? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, including live streaming options.

What time is the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game?

The AFC Wild Card Round matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans is set to kick off Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Browns vs. Texans Game Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans playoff game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream the Wild Card game on PeacockSling TV, and FuboTV.

Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including Saturday's matchup. Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new subscribers 50% off their first year of streaming. That brings the price down from $59.99 to $29.99 to stream the game on up to three devices at once.

Watch the Browns vs. Texans on Peacock

Watch the Browns vs. Texans on Peacock
Getty

Watch the Browns vs. Texans on Peacock

Right now, new subscribers can sign up and save 50% on one year of Peacock, so you don't miss any of the NFL Playoff games airing on NBC.

$60 $30

For Your First Year

Sign Up Now

The most cost-effective way to watch today's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you'll also be able to watch many of the other 2024 NFL Playoff games.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the weekend's NFL matchups if you are not home.

Watch the Browns vs. Texans on Sling TV

Watch the Browns vs. Texans on Sling TV
Getty

Watch the Browns vs. Texans on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN and NFL Network. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.

$60 $30

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch the Browns vs. Texans Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Stream the NFL on FuboTV

Stream the NFL on FuboTV
Getty

Stream the NFL on FuboTV

FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels. 

$75/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)
  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV)

Monday, January 15

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

