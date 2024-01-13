The 2024 NFL Playoffs are finally here. The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are first up on the NFL Wild Card Weekend slate today.

For just the second time in 20 years, the Browns are in the playoffs. Cleveland and Houston met back in Week 16 when the Browns won 36-22, but C.J. Stroud didn't play. The Texans' rookie sensation will be on the field at NRG Stadium this weekend and he'll be facing one of his biggest tests of the season in the Browns defense.

Which team will win the first-round NFL postseason game? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, including live streaming options.

What time is the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans game?

The AFC Wild Card Round matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans is set to kick off Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Browns vs. Texans Game Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans playoff game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream the Wild Card game on Peacock, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

Peacock Premium plans are only $5.99 per month, include ads and let you stream live sports airing on NBC, including Saturday's matchup. Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new subscribers 50% off their first year of streaming. That brings the price down from $59.99 to $29.99 to stream the game on up to three devices at once.

The most cost-effective way to watch today's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you'll also be able to watch many of the other 2024 NFL Playoff games.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the weekend's NFL matchups if you are not home.

How to Watch the Browns vs. Texans Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans , 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Houston Texans Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV)

Monday, January 15

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

