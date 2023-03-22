Despite the fact spring has just started, Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in March. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale started March 12 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance and skincare products for the transition to warmer weather, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale on now through Saturday, April 1.

The mini Foreo Bear, an at-home microcurrent device, is on sale for 50% off today. Beloved by celebs like Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian, Foreo skincare devices are smart and portable. Delivering an at-home facial, the Foreo Bear Mini combines advanced microcurrent technology with T-Sonic pulsations to contour and tone for firmer-looking skin and a youthful glow.

Foreo Bear Mini Ulta Foreo Bear Mini Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin. $219 $110 Shop Now

For those unfamiliar, this bi-annual event is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year. Each day of the sale, a handful of popular products from top brands will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Be sure to check the full schedule of deals and mark your calendar to snag your favorites from Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty, NuFace, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's and more.

