As we welcome the new year and embrace the arrival of crisp winter temperatures, now is the perfect time to start preparing for cozier days ahead. Aside from updating your wardrobe and skincare routine for 2024, the onset of winter is also a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear a major upgrade.

When it comes to keeping things cozy, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. The luxury bedding and home goods brand just launched a New Year's Sale with huge discounts on Oprah's favorite sheets, towels and pajamas. Now through Monday, January 15, you can take up to 20% off sitewide and 25% off the brand's best-selling bundles.

For five years in a row — starting back in 2018 — Cozy Earth has made it onto Oprah Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things list. After trying the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose sheets ourselves, we understand why. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep. A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years.

From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop from the New Year's Sale.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $271-$375 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Oprah. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent. $340 $272 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew "I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too." $130 $104 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

