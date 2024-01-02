Sales & Deals

Save Up to 25% on Oprah's Favorite Sheets, Towels and Pajamas at Cozy Earth's New Year's Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah Louis Vuitton
Davide Aichino/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:59 PM PST, January 2, 2024

Cozy Earth's New Year's Sale is a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear collection a upgrade for winter.

As we welcome the new year and embrace the arrival of crisp winter temperatures, now is the perfect time to start preparing for cozier days ahead. Aside from updating your wardrobe and skincare routine for 2024, the onset of winter is also a great excuse to give your bedding and loungewear a major upgrade.

When it comes to keeping things cozy, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. The luxury bedding and home goods brand just launched a New Year's Sale with huge discounts on Oprah's favorite sheets, towels and pajamas. Now through Monday, January 15, you can take up to 20% off sitewide and 25% off the brand's best-selling bundles.

Shop the Cozy Earth New Year's Sale

For five years in a row — starting back in 2018 — Cozy Earth has made it onto Oprah Winfrey's coveted Favorite Things list. After trying the Cozy Earth bamboo viscose sheets ourselves, we understand why. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep. A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years.  

From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop from the New Year's Sale.

Shop Oprah's Favorites

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339-$469 $271-$375

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

$165 $132

Shop Now

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER." 

$55 $44

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

“I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Oprah. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.

$340 $272

Shop Now

More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in seven different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter

$319-$379 $255-$303

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with a classic knit throw blanket.

$169 $93

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $78-$140

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.

$175 $140

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.

$160 $128

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.

$140 $112

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.

$99 $79

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

$160 $128

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."

$130 $104

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Comforters

Cozy Earth Comforters
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Comforters

Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.

$599 $479

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Weighted Blankets for Comfort and Stress Relief

Best Lists

The 10 Best Weighted Blankets for Comfort and Stress Relief

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Save Up to 50% on Spanx Bestsellers, Including Oprah's Favorite Styles

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Spanx Bestsellers, Including Oprah's Favorite Styles

The Best Slippers for Women in 2023

Style

The Best Slippers for Women in 2023

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Style

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

15 Electric Heated Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter

Best Lists

15 Electric Heated Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and More

Best Lists

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and More

Spanx Launches New Fleece-Lined Faux Leather Leggings to Keep You Sleek and Cozy This Season

Style

Spanx Launches New Fleece-Lined Faux Leather Leggings to Keep You Sleek and Cozy This Season

The 15 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Style

The 15 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

15 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Style

15 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Tags: