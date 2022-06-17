Among the many great (and lesser known) sales worth knowing about and shopping this week is REI's current deal on Hoka running shoes — where shoppers can score on trending sneaker styles for up to 30% off.

Whether you're a natural athlete or just someone trying to kick-start their fitness routine this summer, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka.

Shop Deals on Hoka Shoes

Hoka shoes are some of most popular athletic sneakers on the market today — and for good reason. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.

While the sneakers are certainly on the pricier side, shoppers can now browse best-selling Hoka running shoe styles at up to 30% off thanks to REI's current sale. But hurry — these deals are bound to go fast!

Browse ET's picks for the 10 best deals on running shoes from this under-the-radar Hoka sale. Plus, check out the 13 best running shoes to gift your dad this Father's Day, and shop trending sneaker styles from Nike's summer sale.

Women's Running Shoes

Men's Running Shoes

