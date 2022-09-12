Save up to 30% On Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes at REI
Among the many great (and lesser known) sales worth knowing about and shopping this week is REI's current deal on Hoka running shoes — where shoppers can score on trending sneaker styles for up to 30% off.
Whether you're a natural athlete or just someone trying to kick-start their fitness routine this fall, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka.
Hoka shoes are some of the most popular athletic sneakers on the market today — and for good reason. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.
While the sneakers are certainly on the pricier side, shoppers can now browse best-selling Hoka running shoe styles at up to 30% off thanks to REI's current sale. But hurry — these deals are bound to go fast!
Browse ET's picks for the best deals on running shoes from this under-the-radar Hoka sale. Plus, check out the best running shoes for men, and shop trending sneaker styles from Amazon deals.
Women's Running Shoes
Men's Running Shoes
