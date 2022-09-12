Shopping

Save up to 30% On Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes at REI

By ETonline Staff
Hoka Running Shoes
Hoka

Among the many great (and lesser known) sales worth knowing about and shopping this week is REI's current deal on Hoka running shoes — where shoppers can score on trending sneaker styles for up to 30% off.

Whether you're a natural athlete or just someone trying to kick-start their fitness routine this fall, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka.

Hoka Running Shoe Deals

Hoka shoes are some of the most popular athletic sneakers on the market today — and for good reason. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.

While the sneakers are certainly on the pricier side, shoppers can now browse best-selling Hoka running shoe styles at up to 30% off thanks to REI's current sale. But hurry — these deals are bound to go fast!

Browse ET's picks for the best deals on running shoes from this under-the-radar Hoka sale. Plus, check out the best running shoes for men, and shop trending sneaker styles from Amazon deals.

Women's Running Shoes

Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes
$160$130
Clifton Edge Road-Running Shoes
$160$110
Gaviota 3 Road-Running Shoes
$160$110
Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
$180$140
Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots
$185$129

Men's Running Shoes

Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes
$160$129
Rincon 2 Road-Running Shoes
$115$87
Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes
$180$140
Carbon X Road-Running Shoes
$180$130
Clifton Edge Road-Running Shoes
$160$110

