If there’s one running shoe brand that consistently tops the charts, it’s Hoka.

Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs like Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon for far more than exercising.

Right now, Hoka running shoes are on sale for up to 30% off at Zappos and REI. These running shoes are often quite pricey, so whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just someone trying to start a new workout routine, we suggest snagging the Hoka deals before they sell out.

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.

Ahead, score the best deals on Hoka running shoes from Zappos and REI. Plus, check out all of our picks for the best running shoes for men and women.

Hoka Women's Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Men's Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Tecton X Zappos Hoka Tecton X "The grip is amazing and had zero slipping for the duration of my race, which had plenty of rocks, wet streams, slippery sections, steep inclines and rock face," one reviewer raved about these trail-running sneakers. "I really can't say enough good about these shoes! Also, I've been ultra racing for 13 years and this is my first review to post, so that says something!" $200 $160 Shop Now

