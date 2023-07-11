At last, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here. That means it's finally time to refresh those overly-used styling tools that are desperately in need of replacement. Now through Wednesday, July 12, you can score huge savings on items like summer hair care products, the best dry shampoos, as well as styling tools like straighteners, blowdryers, and curling irons.

There are currently tons of Prime Day deals on fan-favorite brand T3 to help you look your best at a fraction of the cost. T3's bestselling and highly effective hair tools have emerged time and time again as some of the very best on the market. From one of our favorite Dyson Airwrap dupes to flat irons for a frizz-free straight look, T3's lightweight tools are a great investment.

T3 sales don't come around very often. Shop the best Prime Day deals on T3 hair tools below and make every day a good hair day from now on.

Best Prime Day Deals on T3 Hair Tools

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

