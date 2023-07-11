Save Up to 30% On T3 Hair Dryers, Curling Irons, and Straighteners for Amazon Prime Day
At last, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here. That means it's finally time to refresh those overly-used styling tools that are desperately in need of replacement. Now through Wednesday, July 12, you can score huge savings on items like summer hair care products, the best dry shampoos, as well as styling tools like straighteners, blowdryers, and curling irons.
There are currently tons of Prime Day deals on fan-favorite brand T3 to help you look your best at a fraction of the cost. T3's bestselling and highly effective hair tools have emerged time and time again as some of the very best on the market. From one of our favorite Dyson Airwrap dupes to flat irons for a frizz-free straight look, T3's lightweight tools are a great investment.
T3 sales don't come around very often. Shop the best Prime Day deals on T3 hair tools below and make every day a good hair day from now on.
Best Prime Day Deals on T3 Hair Tools
The T3 AireLuxe professional hair dryer puts drying power in your hands. A redesigned fan propels a high-volume airstream infused with 10M negative ions per second for smooth & shiny results fast.
Tailor your heat for smooth, shiny results and less damage. Smooth ID delivers first-of-its-kind styling personalization with a smart touch interface and 9 heat settings that automatically adjust to your specific hair needs.
Eliminate the guess work with personalized heat. T3 Curl ID delivers first-of-its-kind styling personalization with a smart touch interface and 9 heat settings that automatically adjust to your specific hair needs.
Lightweight. Agile. Performance packed. 30% smaller than a traditional hairdryer, T3 Fit is powered by advanced IonAir technology for fast drying with smooth, shiny results.
This professional 2.5” round brush works with blow dryer heat to shape hair during styling, adding body and volume. With a heat-retaining ceramic-coated barrel, it’s the perfect hair styling tool for smoothing and volumizing.
Precise heat. Smooth, shiny results. T3 Rapid Heat IQ technology delivers advanced heat precision in 9 digitally-controlled temperature settings for beautiful, frizz-free styles in just one pass. Heat just got smarter.
Tame the tangles with the Detangle Duo, the perfect pair for tangled wet hair.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
