Save Up to 30% on the Best Hoka Running Shoes to Stride into Spring
If there’s one running shoe brand that consistently tops the charts, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs like Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon for far more than exercising.
Right now, Hoka running shoes are on sale for up to 30% off at Zappos and REI. These running shoes are often quite pricey, so whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just someone trying to start a new workout routine, we suggest snagging the Hoka deals before they sell out.
To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.
Ahead, score the best deals on Hoka running shoes to stride into spring. Plus, check out all of our picks for the best running shoes for men and women.
Women's Hoka Running Shoe Deals
Unleash dream cushion and a barely-there feel with the Clifton 8 road-running shoes. Serving up a soft ride, they're the ultimate everyday trainers.
Miles fly by on any terrain in the Tecton X trail-running shoes, available in three colors.
These sleek all-black sneaks are a must-have for all of your outdoor walks this spring.
An ultra-grippy rubber base and carbon fiber plates make these shoes perfect for navigating uneven terrain.
Men's Hoka Running Shoe Deals
The Bondi 7 is the most cushioned shoe in the HOKA road-shoe lineup. The game-changing HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes take you far and wide with a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.
The ultralight midsole foam virtually disappears to run freely while the breathable mesh upper and ultra-plush tongue enhances comfort.
With a clouldlike feel and smooth ride, the Challenger ATR 6 running shoes will keep you comfortable for hours.
"The grip is amazing and had zero slipping for the duration of my race, which had plenty of rocks, wet streams, slippery sections, steep inclines and rock face," one reviewer raved about these trail-running sneakers. "I really can't say enough good about these shoes! Also, I've been ultra racing for 13 years and this is my first review to post, so that says something!"
In addition to its refined collar shape that relieves pressure on the Achilles, the anatomical pull tab makes these shoes easy to slip on and off.
Built for training miles and endurance races alike, HOKA Carbon X 2 road-running shoes for men are engineered around carbon fiber plates to deliver a speedy, responsive and propulsive ride.
