With Sleep Awareness Week starting on Sunday, March 12 and then ushering in the first day of spring, there's no better time to start rethinking your sleep habits — including your mattress. The National Sleep Foundation recommends replacing your mattress every 6-8 years for better sleep health, but there's no need to wait to get a good night's rest. If you've been looking to replace your mattress, you can sleep easy on one of Avocado's organic options — all of which are on sale now.

Avocado Mattress is having its Sleep Sale with an array of top-notch organic, vegan, green, latex and luxury mattresses up to $300 off. The award-winning mattress company uses certified organic materials — think natural latex, wool and cotton — as opposed to potentially harmful polyurethane foam derived from fossil fuels, so you can actually save money on healthier sleep, too.

Shop Avocado's Sleep Sale

Now through Monday, March 20, you can save $200 on best-selling organic and environmentally-friendly options such as the Avocado Green Mattress with code ET200 and take $300 off the splurge-worthy Luxury Organic Mattress with code SNOOZE. Plus, each mattress includes a 1-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on most styles.

For a total bedroom refresh this season, the Avocado Sleep Sale also includes 10% off breathable bedding and adjustable bases. From sheets and pillowcases to comfortable organic mattresses, shop the best deals on Avocado Mattress products for a better night's sleep, below.

Green Mattress Avocado Mattress Green Mattress Rated America's #1 certified organic mattress, you can save $200 on this best-seller with code ET200. STARTING AT $1,399 $1,199 WITH CODE ET200 Shop Now

Vegan Mattress Avocado Mattress Vegan Mattress Hand-tufted with cotton instead of wool, this mattress is 100% vegan. STARTING AT $1,399 $1,199 WITH CODE ET200 Shop Now

Latex Mattress Avocado Mattress Latex Mattress This spring-free foam option features nine inches of organic latex, plus layers of cotton and wool. STARTING AT $2,399 $2,199 WITH CODE ET200 Shop Now

Organic Luxury Mattress Avocado Mattress Organic Luxury Mattress "We cannot believe how much better our sleep has been since getting this mattress," raved one five-star reviewer of this luxury option. "It’s super comfortable and it’s so nice to know that it’s organic." STARTING AT $2,799 $2,499 WITH CODE SNOOZE Shop Now

Organic Cotton Sheets Avocado Mattress Organic Cotton Sheets You can never go wrong with classic cotton sheets, and this set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases in your choice of 400 or 600 thread count and four colors. STARTING AT $109 $98 Shop Now

Organic Linen Sheets Avocado Mattress Organic Linen Sheets As the weather starts to warm up, lightweight linen sheets will keep you cool and comfortable well into the summer months. STARTING AT $469 $422 Shop Now

Luxury Natural Throw Blankets Avocado Mattress Luxury Natural Throw Blankets Who doesn't love to snuggle up with a stylish throw blanket — especially when it's made with your choice of cashmere, merino wool, organic cotton or recycled cotton? STARTING AT $349 $314 Shop Now

Silk Pillowcase Avocado Mattress Silk Pillowcase Keep your hair and skin in tip-top shape while you sleep with 100% mulberry silk pillowcases. STARTING AT $85 $76 Shop Now

Alpaca Duvet Insert Avocado Mattress Alpaca Duvet Insert Available in all-season or lightweight, this duvet insert is filled with alpaca fiber sourced from the Peruvian Andes. STARTING AT $339 $305 Shop Now

Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Avocado Mattress Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Keep it cozy with an ultra-soft cotton duvet cover, complete with corner ties and button closures so your insert stays in place. STARTING AT $179 $161 Shop Now

