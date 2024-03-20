Sales & Deals

Save Up to $300 on Top-Rated Shark Vacuums at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:56 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Get ready to tackle your spring cleaning checklist and save on Shark vacuums at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. Now, with Amazon's Big Spring Sale in full swing, you can score Shark's top-rated robot and stick vacuums for even less. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon's Big Spring Sale features steep discounts on the brand's floorcare heroes. Right now, you can save up to 47% on a new vacuum to tackle your spring cleaning checklist.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon's Spring Sale to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

