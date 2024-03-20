Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. Now, with Amazon's Big Spring Sale in full swing, you can score Shark's top-rated robot and stick vacuums for even less. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon's Big Spring Sale features steep discounts on the brand's floorcare heroes. Right now, you can save up to 47% on a new vacuum to tackle your spring cleaning checklist.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon's Spring Sale to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark IQ Robot Vacuum The Shark IQ methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage. Plus, it's got the deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair. $380 $200 Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum This Shark cordless vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brush roll that can transform into a handheld device and is equipped with anti-allergen features. On sale for $100 off, you don't want to miss this early Prime Day deal. $350 $250 Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT: