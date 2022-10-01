Among the many great (and lesser known) sales worth knowing about and shopping this weekend are REI's deals on Hoka running shoes. Right now, shoppers can score trending sneaker styles for up to 35% off. Whether you're a natural athlete or just someone trying to upgrade their fitness routine this fall, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka.

Shop Hoka Shoe Deals

Hoka sneakers are some of the most popular athletic sneakers on the market today — and for good reason. Many of the brand's running shoe styles are fitted with a cushioned midsole that aims to provide more comfort and shock absorbency to better help protect the joints. The sneaker brand's unique technology also relies on a rounded sole structure, which is said to help users propel forward more easily — perfect for runners and athletes alike.

While the running shoes are certainly on the pricier side, shoppers can now get major discounts on popular Hoka styles thanks to REI's current sale. But hurry — sizes are already selling out fast! Ahead, snag our picks for the best deals on running shoes from this under-the-radar Hoka sale. Plus, check out the best running shoes for men, and shop trending sneaker styles on sale at Amazon.

Women's Hoka Running Shoe Deals

Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes REI Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes As the most cushioned shoe in HOKA's road-running line, the Bondi 7 provides a smooth, balanced ride over long distances. The ultrasoft memory foam collars of these shoes cradle the Achilles in cozy comfort as they conform to a wide variety of ankles and accommodate narrower heels. $160 $130 Buy Now

Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes Hoka Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes These shoes are perfect for those training for marathon and endurance races. These shoes feature engineered mesh uppers that provide breathable comfort and carefully positioned carbon fiber plate curls under the lateral toes for smooth transitions. $180 $140 Buy Now

Merrell Cloud Knit Shoes REI Merrell Cloud Knit Shoes These women's Merrell Cloud Knit shoes will keep you comfortable all day long. The sneakers feature a smooth, footbed-free fit atop a lightweight, comfortable FloatEco FoamTM midsole for all-day comfort. $85 $66 Buy Now

Men's Hoka Running Shoe Deals

Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes Hoka Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes You'll never look back at other shoes. One REI reviewer said "these have easily moved to the top of my favorites list of running shoes, and I always get excited when I put these babies on my feet for the next run." $180 $140 Buy Now

