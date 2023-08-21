Whether you're heading back to school or just in need of a new pair of earbuds or headphones, now is a great time to save. Amazon is having a huge sale on Sony products, knocking up to 41% off wireless headphones and earbuds. Sony's headphones are already affordable, so these Amazon deals bring them down to some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked.

Shop the Sony Sale

Right now, Sony's award-winning WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are $72 off. If you missed out on the Prime Day savings, these noise-cancelling headphones are back on sale. Featuring epic sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are also some of the most comfortable headphones ever made.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $278 Shop Now

Jenna Ortega told New York Magazine that she has these Sony headphones on her at all times. Ortega explains that she loves the headphones for their easy-to-use side controls and sound quality. "I’ve been getting into a lot more film scores lately, and these are so grand and elegant. They’re noise-canceling, so the sound quality is better for complicated pieces."

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds give you the freedom to listen to your music no matter where the day takes you. Ahead, shop more of the best deals on Sony headphones available at Amazon now.

Best Sony Headphone Deals

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones On sale for less than $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long. $60 $38 Shop Now

