Summer is about to heat up. Whether you have a Memorial Day pool party planned or are getting ready for your next camping adventure, you'll always want to be sure you have something cold to drink. To help you gear up for the new season, Corkcicle just launched a huge Memorial Day sale on its entire lineup of insulated tumblers, coolers and more.

Shop the Corkcicle Sale

Until Wednesday, May 29, the Corkcicle Memorial Dale sale is offering 20% off sitewide. You can save on best-selling water bottles, canteens, coolers, wine tumblers, whiskey glasses and even the perfect Stanley cup dupes. There are plenty of colors and collections to choose from, including Harry Potter, Disney and Marvel.

Even better, Corkcicle coolers are 30% off just in time for summer. From the viral Chillpod that also functions as a side table to beverage bucket bags, there are steep discounts on these outdoor essentials that are made with high-end construction. For added convenience, Corkcicle's ultraportable backpack coolers are the best way to enjoy chilled food and beverages during your beach trip, a days-long hike or picnic in the park.

If you plan on hosting a barbecue or hitting the beach and trails this summer, shop the best Corkcicle Memorial Day deals below.

Chillpod 25 Quart Hard Cooler Corkcicle Chillpod 25 Quart Hard Cooler Stay and play a while with Corkcicle Chillpod. The cooler features a roomy 25 qt capacity for up to 32 cans, non-slip top that functions wonderfully as a table, and a triple-threat storage divider/cutting board/bottle opener. $270 $189 Shop Now

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Keep your hands free and your stuff cold with the fan-favorite bucket cooler bag. Designed with maximum portability in mind the bag keeps things cool while you work hard. $150 $105 Shop Now

Cruiser Corkcicle Cruiser Corkcicle's largest straw cup to date keeps 40 ounces of your favorite beverage cold for up to 20 hours. It features an exclusive dual-function sip + straw spill-proof lid, a comfy soft-grip handle, and a stay-put silicone bottom. $40 $32 Shop Now

Beverage Bucket Bag Corkcicle Beverage Bucket Bag Corkcicle's Beverage Bucket Cooler keeps drinks cold on the go and transforms into the chicest ice bucket once you arrive. Just open the drawstring top and fold down the sides to reveal an ice bucket silhouette with all-day insulation. $150 $105 Shop Now

Classic Canteen Corkcicle Classic Canteen The original, colorfully cool Corkcicle Canteen keeps drinks ice cold for 25 hours or warm for 12. $30 $24 Shop Now

Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen Corkcicle Corkcicle Series A Sport Canteen Activate your best hydration ever with an insulated water bottle designed to defend every sip from slips and chips, and look good doing it. The Sport Canteen is great for toting to your next workout or practice, keeping things cool for 25 hours, or hot for 12. $40 $32 Shop Now

Kids Cup Corkcicle Kids Cup Get 20% off the 12oz Kids Cup that keeps drinks cold for up to 18 hours. Designed with serious fun in mind, the cup features an easy-sip spout lid, convenient carrying handle, and flat sides for small hands. $35 $28 Shop Now

Camo Sport Canteen Corkcicle Camo Sport Canteen The sport canteen is great for the library, tossing in your gym bag, or just making sure you're getting enough water throughout the day. $40 $20 Shop Now

Brantley Backpack Cooler Corkcicle Brantley Backpack Cooler Take 40% off a backpack that keeps things cold all day long and, with padded straps, keeps you comfortable along the way. $150 $75 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: