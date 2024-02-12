The Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale is taking 20% off all mattresses with big bedding deals, too.
If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a new mattress, you're in luck: Presidents' Day is just around the corner. The holiday isn’t until February 19, but top mattress brands are already offering solid discounts on high-quality models this week. Presidents’ Day weekend is typically one of the best times of the year to score deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and Tuft & Needle is here to prove just that.
Now through February 26, the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day sale is taking 20% off all of the brand's award-winning and best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can save 20% on sheets, pillows, weighted blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.
Shop the Tuft & Needle Mattress Sale
Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress for up to $500 off. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area.
T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.
Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.
Investing in a good night's sleep is a lot easier with the help of holiday sales. Ahead, shop the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Presdidents' Day sale today. For even more sleep savings, check out all the Presidents' Day 2024 mattress deals happening right now.
T&N Original Mattress
The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.
T&N Mint Mattress
The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.
Percale Duvet Cover Set (Full/Queen)
Bring home the classic look and crisp feel of a freshly made hotel bed with this duvet set made from T&N's best-selling cotton.
T&N Quilt
Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
