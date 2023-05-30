Memorial Day marks the mark the start of beach season and just so happens to be one of the best times of year to stock up on swimwear. Celeb-approved brand Andie Swim is still having a huge Memorial Day Weekend Sale with swimsuits loved by Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling up to 65% off. For one last day today, you can get an extra 30% off all sale styles at Andie Swim with the code MDWSALE.

Shop the Andie Swim Sale

Andie Swim is known for its size-inclusive fits that are meant to make every beach-goer feel ready for some sun. Apart from being known as Moore's go-to swimwear brand, Andie Swim is known for creating supportive swimsuits which range in size from XS to XXXL for you to swim or lounge stylishly and comfortably.

Whether you prefer a trendy bikini, one-piece or even a button-down bathing suit, Andie Swim has best-selling styles majorly marked down for your summer adventures. Ahead, dive into the best swimsuit deals from the Andie Swim Memorial Day sale before midnight tonight.

The Portofino Top Andie Swim The Portofino Top Perfect for a morning dive or a night on the town, get the look of modern elegance with this supportive top. $70 $42 Shop Now

The Tropez Bottom Andie Swim The Tropez Bottom With a low rise and medium coverage, the Tropez Bottom comes in seven different colors to match your style. $70 $42 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

