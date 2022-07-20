Back-to-school time is almost here. Whether that means in-person learning or a virtual classroom, having a reliable laptop is a must for students. Fortunately, there are plenty of back-to-school deals to take advantage of at Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, happening now.

The laptops offered during the Lenovo Back to School Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also a great way to stream your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games.

Shop All Lenovo Deals

The best part of the Lenovo Back to School sale is that the discounts get even better for students and teachers. Use the code BTS2022 to save an extra $25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1,000, and $100 off purchases over $1,500. By verifying your student status (or status as a parent of a student) with ID.me, you can also unlock extra savings during the Lenovo sale. You can also get an extra 5% off and free shipping on any PC with the code EXTRA5.

Ahead, shop our top picks for must-have laptop deals at Lenovo's Back to School Sale.

Lenovo Chromebook 5i Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook 5i The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes. Use code IDEAOFFERS to save $170 now. $440 $270 WITH CODE IDEAOFFERS Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 1i This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. This affordable Windows 11 laptop is a great fit for students of all ages. $375 $250 WITH CODE IDEAPADGEARUP Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 High-school and college students typically prefer the portability of laptops, but a desktop can be a great option too. This AMD Ryzen desktop tower is more than half off. $1,129 $499 WITH CODE THINKSFF Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 3 is a portable laptop that won’t weigh down a backpack. It works as both a tablet and a laptop, so you won’t have to shell out for two devices. Use Code IDEAOFFERS to save $105. $380 $275 Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga This high-powered 2-in-1 device is perfect for college students who need a stronger processor and all-day battery life. It has an Intel UHD graphics card, Core i5 processor and 16 GB RAM. $2,699 $1,619 Buy Now

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 If you prefer a slightly bigger screen, consider the 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3. It offers a 720p HD camera for virtual classes, 8 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage to store all their materials and assignments. $780 $520 Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop for school this year? Try the 12-inch ThinkPad X12. You can detach its keyboard and use the screen as a tablet. It has an Intel Core i5 processor and 256 SSD storage. $1,969 $1,181 Buy Now

