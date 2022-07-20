Shopping

Save Up to 68% on Laptops at Lenovo's Back-to-School Sale: Shop Chromebooks, IdeaPads and More

By Kaylyn Mckenna
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Computer and Laptop Deals at the Lenovo Back to School Sale
Back-to-school time is almost here. Whether that means in-person learning or a virtual classroom, having a reliable laptop is a must for students. Fortunately, there are plenty of back-to-school deals to take advantage of at Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, happening now.

The laptops offered during the Lenovo Back to School Sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also a great way to stream your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some are even powerful enough to handle the latest video games.

The best part of the Lenovo Back to School sale is that the discounts get even better for students and teachers. Use the code BTS2022 to save an extra $25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1,000, and $100 off purchases over $1,500. By verifying your student status (or status as a parent of a student) with ID.me, you can also unlock extra savings during the Lenovo sale. You can also get an extra 5% off and free shipping on any PC with the code EXTRA5.

Ahead, shop our top picks for must-have laptop deals at Lenovo's Back to School Sale

Lenovo Chromebook 5i
Lenovo Chromebook 5i
Lenovo
Lenovo Chromebook 5i

The Lenovo Chromebook 5i features a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. It has a 720p webcam for virtual classes. Use code IDEAOFFERS to save $170 now.

$440$270
WITH CODE IDEAOFFERS
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
Lenovo Ideapad 1i
Lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. This affordable Windows 11 laptop is a great fit for students of all ages. 

$375$250
WITH CODE IDEAPADGEARUP
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2

High-school and college students typically prefer the portability of laptops, but a desktop can be a great option too. This AMD Ryzen desktop tower is more than half off.

$1,129$499
WITH CODE THINKSFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3
Lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 3 is a portable laptop that won’t weigh down a backpack. It works as both a tablet and a laptop, so you won’t have to shell out for two devices. Use Code IDEAOFFERS to save $105.

$380$275
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga

This high-powered 2-in-1 device is perfect for college students who need a stronger processor and all-day battery life. It has an Intel UHD graphics card, Core i5 processor and 16 GB RAM.

$2,699$1,619
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4

With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for virtual classes. It features a 14-in HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card.

$1,494$896
Lenovo IdeaPad 3
Lenovo IdeaPad 3
Lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad 3

If you prefer a slightly bigger screen, consider the 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3. It offers a 720p HD camera for virtual classes, 8 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage to store all their materials and assignments.

$780$520
Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable
Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop for school this year? Try the 12-inch ThinkPad X12. You can detach its keyboard and use the screen as a tablet. It has an Intel Core i5 processor and 256 SSD storage. 

$1,969$1,181

