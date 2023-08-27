Labor Day 2023 is just a week away, so now's the time to start shopping all of the holiday weekend's best mattress deals. If you've been looking for the right time to upgrade your bed, Tuft & Needle's Labor Day Sale is here with huge savings on customer-favorite mattresses.

Now through Monday, September 4, you can save up to $700 on Tuft & Needle mattresses designed to give you the best night's sleep. Plus, the Labor Day sale is offering up to 40% off the brand's furniture, bedding and sleep accessories to complete your bedroom refresh.

The newest Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress is included in the Labor Day sale. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area.

The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattresses provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. Ahead, shop more of the best Labor Day mattress deals from the Tuft & Needle sale available now.

T&N Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Mint Mattress The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover. $1,395 $1,116 Shop Now

