If you've been looking for the right time to upgrade your bed, Tuft & Needle just kicked off its 4th of July Sale with amazing discounts during on customer-favorite mattresses. Featuring discounts up to $700 off, you can save hundreds on the brand's top-rated mattresses designed to give you the best night's sleep.

Now through Sunday, July 9, Tuft & Needle mattresses are on sale starting as low as $491. You can save up to $700 on a Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress with wood frame. Tuft & Needle just released the new Mint Hybrid Mattress that combines supportive nanocoils with cooling diamond-infused memory foam for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief.

Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,696 Shop Now

From the Legacy Hybrid Mattress, which offers bounce-back support and comfort, to the best-selling Mint Mattress with a washable top cover, there is a discounted mattress with luxurious, cooling comfort for every sleep preference. Made with T&N Adaptive foam, Tuft & Needle mattresses provide personalized softness, support, and heat regulation.

Ahead, shop the best 4th of July mattress deals and save on bedding from the Tuft & Needle sale before it's too late.

Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress Get cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers. The Mint Mattress also has a washable top cover for freshness. $1,595 $1,335 Shop Now

T&N Original Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress The firm Original consists of a 3-inch breathable Adaptive foam layer infused with cooling gel, a 6.5-inch base that offers foundation support so you don't sink in, and a durable-yet-plush cover. $995 $796 Shop Now

Legacy Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Legacy Hybrid Mattress T&N Adaptive foam perfectly mixes with springs for bounce-back support, contouring comfort, and the best motion control, plus a quilted pillow top. $1,395 $977 Shop Now

