Save Up to $800 on Tuft & Needle Mattresses, Bedding and More at This Holiday Sale

Tuft & Needle Black Friday Sale 2023
Tuft & Needle
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:03 PM PST, December 14, 2023

The Tuft & Needle Holiday Sale is offering huge savings on mattresses, bedding and more sleep accessories.

Whether you’re hosting guests this holiday season or you’re hoping to see a new bed under the tree come Christmas, the Tuft & Needle holiday sale just launched with big mattress deals and more must-haves for better sleep. 

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is offering discounts of up to $800 on mattresses. Plus, you can save up to 25% on bedding and pillows to complete your bedroom refresh. 

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Tuft & Needle's holiday mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area. 

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.

$1,395 $963

Shop Now

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Ahead, shop all the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Holiday Sale. If you want your sleep essentials delivered before Christmas, just be sure to order today, December 14.

T&N Original Mattress

T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Original Mattress

The Essential features bounce-back support and breathability from the brand's T&N Adaptive foam technology.

$745 $633

Shop Now

T&N Mint Mattress

T&N Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle

T&N Mint Mattress

The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover.

$1,095 $931

Shop Now

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Organic Percale Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle

Organic Percale Sheet Set

Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets are crisp, breathable, and made from organic cotton.

$160 $136

Shop Now

Organic Jersey Sheets

Organic Jersey Sheets
Tuft & Needle

Organic Jersey Sheets

Tuft & Needle's Organic Jersey Sheets effeciently wick away moisture are, offering a low-maintenance and breathable bedding solution.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Hemp Duvet Cover

Hemp Duvet Cover
Tuft & Needle

Hemp Duvet Cover

Tuft & Needle's Hemp Duvet Cover is crafted with a lightweight, breathable weave to help you stay cool throughout the night. Plus, it’s naturally sustainable and free from harmful chemicals.

$250 $213

Shop Now

T&N Quilt

T&N Quilt
Tuft & Needle

T&N Quilt

Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season.

$220 $165

Shop Now

