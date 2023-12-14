Whether you’re hosting guests this holiday season or you’re hoping to see a new bed under the tree come Christmas, the Tuft & Needle holiday sale just launched with big mattress deals and more must-haves for better sleep.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is offering discounts of up to $800 on mattresses. Plus, you can save up to 25% on bedding and pillows to complete your bedroom refresh.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Tuft & Needle's holiday mattress deals feature the brand's newest Mint Hybrid Mattress. Contouring Adaptive foam and nanocoil layer work in unison to help relieve pressure. Ideal for those who share a bed, the Mint Hybrid features individually pocketed springs that provide T&N's best motion control with a more stable edge-to-edge sleeping area.

Made with T&N Adaptive foam, every Tuft & Needle mattress provides personalized softness, support and heat regulation. The Mint Hybrid also has a plush, ultra-soft top cover that's breathable and removable. Just zip it off and throw it in the wash to keep your bed fresh and clean throughout the year.

Ahead, shop all the best mattress and bedding deals available at Tuft & Needle's Holiday Sale. If you want your sleep essentials delivered before Christmas, just be sure to order today, December 14.

T&N Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Mint Mattress The best-selling Mint Mattress provides cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers—now with a washable top cover. $1,095 $931 Shop Now

Hemp Duvet Cover Tuft & Needle Hemp Duvet Cover Tuft & Needle's Hemp Duvet Cover is crafted with a lightweight, breathable weave to help you stay cool throughout the night. Plus, it’s naturally sustainable and free from harmful chemicals. $250 $213 Shop Now

T&N Quilt Tuft & Needle T&N Quilt Designed with a polyester batting and 100% cotton backing, this cozy quilt is perfect for layering during any season. $220 $165 Shop Now

