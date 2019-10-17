Scarlett Johansson is smitten with her fiance, Colin Jost! The 34-year-old Marriage Story actress appears on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opens up about her May proposal from the Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" funnyman.

"He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it," she gushes. "It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding."

Johansson went on to praise her future husband, saying of Jost, "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment."

Though she notes that they had "talked about" an engagement, she adds she didn't see the moment coming.

"It was very personal," she says. "It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Johansson and Dauriac share daughter Rose, 5.

As for when the wedding date will be, Johansson quips, "I have to clear my schedule first."

The Avengers star played similarly coy with ET's Keltie Knight back in September when asked about her wedding plans.

"I don't know!" the actress joked. "Can you help me?!"

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

