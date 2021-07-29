Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over 'Black Widow' Streaming Release

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company over the streaming release of Black Widow.

ET can confirm that the actress, who stars as Natasha Romanoff in the latest Marvel film, is suing Disney for intentional interference with contractual relations and for inducing breach of contract. She is also demanding a jury trial.

Johansson alleges in the docs, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, that the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ was a breach of contract. The actress claims in the docs that she agreed her compensation for starring in Black Widow would be largely based on box office receipts generated by the film, and agreed to a theatrical release exclusive to movie theaters in order to maximize her pay.

Johansson claims Disney violated its pledge by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ on July 9, 2021, the same day it was released in theaters.

ET has reached out to Disney and Marvel for comment.

While speaking to ET earlier this month, Johansson opened up about what it was like also serving as executive producer for Black Widow, becoming the first original Avenger to earn that distinction on their standalone project.

"In many ways, my greatest accomplishment on this film was being able to executive produce it and carve this out of nothing," Johansson said at the time. "We made the movie because we wanted to, not because we had to, which was liberating in a lot of ways. We got to really focus on what we thought was the most important part of Natasha's story and this is the result."

