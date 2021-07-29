Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over 'Black Widow' Streaming Release
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her ‘Greatest Acco…
Scarlett Johansson on Her First Comic Book Adaptation ‘Ghost Wor…
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Talks Working on Such a ‘D…
‘Black Widow’ Star Florence Pugh Shares Her Reaction to Joining …
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Talks ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Star Wars’ and More!
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
Sara Evans’ Daughter Olivia Reveals She’s Dating Her Music Video…
Dwayne Johnson Says He Got in the ‘Best Shape of His Career’ for…
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Star LeBron James Says the Film Was a …
‘The White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge Says Her New Series Is …
‘Patrick Star Show’ Cast on What Fans Can Expect From the Sea St…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Howie Sings 'If I Can't Love Her' to Kourt…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Bill Cosby's Accusers Speak Out Following His Release, Dr. Drew …
Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company over the streaming release of Black Widow.
ET can confirm that the actress, who stars as Natasha Romanoff in the latest Marvel film, is suing Disney for intentional interference with contractual relations and for inducing breach of contract. She is also demanding a jury trial.
Johansson alleges in the docs, which were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, that the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ was a breach of contract. The actress claims in the docs that she agreed her compensation for starring in Black Widow would be largely based on box office receipts generated by the film, and agreed to a theatrical release exclusive to movie theaters in order to maximize her pay.
Johansson claims Disney violated its pledge by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ on July 9, 2021, the same day it was released in theaters.
ET has reached out to Disney and Marvel for comment.
While speaking to ET earlier this month, Johansson opened up about what it was like also serving as executive producer for Black Widow, becoming the first original Avenger to earn that distinction on their standalone project.
"In many ways, my greatest accomplishment on this film was being able to executive produce it and carve this out of nothing," Johansson said at the time. "We made the movie because we wanted to, not because we had to, which was liberating in a lot of ways. We got to really focus on what we thought was the most important part of Natasha's story and this is the result."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
On Set of 'Black Widow' With Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh
Colin Jost Looks Back on 1st Year of Marriage and Wedding Planning
Scarlett Johansson Says Her Time in the MCU Is 'Ending on a High Note'