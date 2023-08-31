Scooter Braun's client change-up didn't happen overnight. Throughout the last month, news broke that stars including Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have split from their A-list manager amid his new role as HYBE America CEO.

"The separation between Scooter and his artists has been a long time coming," a source tells ET. "They have felt undervalued and underappreciated and like Scooter hasn't been present since the HYBE deal."

Per Variety, Braun's Ithaca Holdings, which includes his SB Projects, merged with HYBE, the home of BTS, in 2021. At the time, Braun joined the company's board and became the co-CEO of the South Korean company's American outpost, working alongside Lenzo Yoon. Braun became the sole CEO back in January.

"Scooter is focusing on his role at HYBE and doesn't want to deal with day-to-day manager responsibilities," the source adds.

A different source previously told ET, "All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO."

Menzel split from Braun in January, and Lovato followed in July.

"This was a mutual and amicable decision to part ways and the two remain close," a source told ET of Lovato, who joined Braun's SB Projects in 2019.

Grande, who unfollowed Braun on social media this month, was the most recent exit, with a source telling ET, "Scooter's team is spinning the story. There is absolutely no truth to her staying."

For now, Justin Bieber is sticking with his long-time manager.

"Justin and Scooter are still working together," a source previously told ET. "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Braun himself addressed his professional updates in a tweet, quipping, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself."

RELATED CONTENT: