Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian After Commenter Asks 'Who Is She?'
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a…
How Each Kardashian Family Member Said Goodbye During ‘KUWTK’ Se…
Kardashians Reenact Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Moments Ahead of Series Finale
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Stuck for Years' in Marri…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal What They’d Tell Their Younger Sel…
Kanye West Makes a Rare Appearance on ‘KUWTK’ Ahead of Divorce F…
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
Kardashians Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday on Social Media Amid…
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Criticizes Her Birthday T…
Andy Cohen Grills the Kardashians on Their Love Lives and Scanda…
Kris Jenner Tells Kourtney Kardashian She Wants Her to 'Grow Old…
Celebrating Black Beauty: A Conversation of Culture
Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test
Kourtney Kardashian Attends Ex Scott Disick's Lavish 38th Birthd…
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian Help Mom Kris Jenner Surprise …
Kim Kardashian Makes Kourtney Cry After a Big Fight
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Give Stormi a Magical Day at Disne…
Scott Disick has Khloe Kardashian's back. Scott quickly came to Khloe's defense on Instagram on Thursday, replying to a follower's comment about a series of new photos.
Khloe poses from the back seat of a Rolls-Royce in the photos, showing off her toned body in a curve-hugging blue ensemble.
"Who is she?!" one user commented -- prompting outrage from a swarm of Khloe fans -- including Lord Disick. While many replied with suggestions like "a goddess" and "queen of the world," Scott flew in with his own answer.
"Who isn’t she?" Scott wrote back. "That’s the question!"
The Kardashian family -- including Scott -- is clearly protective of the Good American co-founder, who has dealt with her fair share of haters over the years.
On Thursday's part 1 reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family opened up about how they handle fame.
"I feel like it gets to Khloe," Kourtney suggested.
Khloe touched on her sister's comment, seemingly referencing her recent struggles with a leaked bikini photo that she tried to get taken off of the internet.
"I feel like maybe after years and years and years of being this punching bag of personal attacks on the way I look or my body or how fat I am or how skinny I am or my face isn't... I was an open target for all that," she said. "I think 15 years of the same commentary going on, it's just there's only so much someone can take."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Early Prime Day Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated
Khloe Kardashian Thinks Kourtney Didn't Share as Much as Her on KUWTK
Khloe Kardashian Talks Possibility of Getting Remarried