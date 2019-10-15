Sean Spicer has officially made it to week six of Dancing With the Stars, and part of that reason may be thanks to the support he's received from President Donald Trump.

Ahead of Monday's Disney Night, Trump took to Twitter, encouraging his followers to vote for the former White House press secretary. "Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars," he tweeted. "He has always been there for us!"

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Spicer just moments after he performed a Toy Story-themed Quickstep with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, where he reacted to Trump's praise. When asked if he thinks the president's support has made any difference regarding his fate on the dance competition show, he said, "I hope so."

"Half our votes come from people out in America, and wherever we can get support is great," he explained. "I'm honored and thrilled to have everyone out there, including the president, tweet and support [us]. So, yeah, it's really cool."

Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

In case you missed their week five performance, Spicer and Arnold received a total of 19/30 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Despite receiving the lowest score of the night, it was undoubtedly the best dance fans have seen from Spicer this season.

"It's all her!" Spicer exclaimed to ET, crediting Arnold. "Getting ready for this mentally and physically is a challenge, and she excels in both."

"It's a mutual effort," Arnold added. "I am so proud because it's true, we're kind of the last couple left that, I mean, Sean clearly has the least amount of natural dance ability from the contestants that are left. It's cool to see, and it's because of the hard work that he puts in. I think people can truly see that he's dedicated to this. It's not just a thing on TV and on camera -- behind the scenes, in rehearsal, he works very hard. He wants to get better and it's working."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, hear more highlights from Disney Night in the video below!

