Well, this is a sighting fans probably did not have on their end-of-year celebrity bingo card.

Angelina Jolie has been spotted out with none other than Normal People star Paul Mescal. According to an eyewitness, the Oscar winner and her daughter, 16-year-old Shiloh, were seated toward the front and saw the 26-year-old actor's performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre in London on Dec. 29.

"At the end of the show when everyone filed out, Angelina and Shiloh stayed in their seats. A crowd waited in the lobby outside to see if Paul would come out to sign autographs or take pictures, but he ended up heading towards Almeida Café & Bar and Angelina and Shiloh followed shortly after," the eyewitness described. "It looked like Angelina was complimenting Paul and his performance. He seemed a bit nervous and was touching his arm a lot."

Angelina, Shiloh and Paul were photographed seated at a table inside the café. According to an onlooker, they chatted for at least 20 minutes while surrounded by empty chairs and tables.

"It looked like they were getting along well and definitely enjoying each other’s company," the onlooker said.

Paul Mescal attends the British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 4, 2022 in London, England.

While the nature of the stars' relationship is unclear, the sighting comes amid recent speculation that Paul and his rumored fiancé, Phoebe Bridgers, have split. Meanwhile, Phoebe recently shared the news of her father's death on social media.

