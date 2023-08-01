Lisa Marie Presley's home is on the market, and ET has pics of the residence.

The house in Calabasas, California, where the singer lived up until her death, has been listed for $4.6 million. Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley's only child, moved into the residence in 2020 and was renting the property with the option to buy when she died unexpectedly in January.

According to Redfin, the house -- which has been renovated by Lisa Marie's friend and realtor, Robb Friedman -- boasts six bedrooms and seven baths. Sitting at just under 7,500 square feet, the property includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.

Lisa Marie lived in the house with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and her 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, whom she shared with her ex, Michael Lockwood.

News of Lisa Marie's home being put up for sale comes just weeks after a toxicology report for the singer was released, as well as her official cause of death.

It was revealed that she had therapeutic levels of oxycodone in her blood at the time of her passing. Additionally, a second opioid, known as Buprenorphine, was present in her system. This opioid can be prescribed for pain relief as well as for use to treat opioid addiction. The tox screening also found traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication.

The toxicology reports were released shortly after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office put out Lisa Marie's cause of death, revealing she died of a small bowel obstruction. The autopsy stated that the opioids in her system did not contribute to her death.

According to the autopsy, "The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery."

In January, just days after making what would be her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her California home. She was 54. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, her twins daughters and daughter Riley Keough, 34. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020. He was 27.

The home being put on the market also comes just two months after ET confirmed that Priscilla, Riley, and Michael had all come to an agreement regarding her estate.

"All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla's lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told ET. "They are very excited for the future."

Riley's lawyer, Justin Gold, confirmed, "Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright."

