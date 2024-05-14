Selena Gomez and David Henrie have gone back to their Disney Channel roots in new pictures of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The duo played siblings Alex and Justin in the magical Russo family on the original Disney Channel series for more than 100 episodes over four seasons from October 2007 to January 2012. Now, the two have reprised their roles in sneak peeks of the upcoming show.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie in first look at 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.' - Disney

"Don't forget your wands 🪄 #WizardsBeyond," Disney Channel captioned a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

The carousel featured three photos, instructing fans to "swipe for a magical reveal" on the first photo. The second stated that "everything is not what it seems in…" with the third revealing the upcoming series' title, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

First look at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' cast. - Disney/Eric McCandless

Gomez, who also serves as the new series' executive producer, and Henrie guest star next to the new cast at a kitchen table in the first picture. This includes series lead Billie, portrayed by Janice LeAnn Brown, and the Russo family, played by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo) and Max Matenko (Milo Russo). Newcomer Taylor Cora has also joined the regular series cast in the role of Winter, Billie's bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend.

In January, Jake T. Austin, who portrays Max Russo, announced that he is also returning for the upcoming series along with his on-screen parents, David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo). Original cast member Dan Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman, was not asked back to the sequel.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' logo. - Disney

"The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo," according to a press release. "When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

