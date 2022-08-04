Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K.
“I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Gomez’s vacation post came almost a week after she celebrated her 30th birthday. The singer hosted a star-studded party with a guest list that included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and more stars.
In April, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer had another message for people who like to “b**ch” about her weight.
"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said in a TikTok video. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**ch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"
Gomez added, "B**ch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."
Outside of TikTok, the Rare Beauty founder is practicing what she preaches. A source recently told ET that Gomez is focusing on herself and her business as she enters this new decade.
"She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy,” the source said.
As for her dating life, Gomez isn’t just focused on one person. "Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time,” the source added. "She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now.”
