Selena Gomez Is 'Open to Love' and 'In a Very Healthy Place' on Her 30th Birthday, Says Source
Selena Gomez Turns 30! When ET First Met the ‘Only Murders in th…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd on Sharing Their IVF Journ…
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Split Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary
Alicia Silverstone Shares What Her Son Learned After First Time …
Brad Pitt Dons a Skirt for ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Says He’s ‘Still Shocked’ When Fans R…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Addresses Criticism Over Age Gap …
Kathy Hilton Addresses Where She Stands With Sister Kyle Richard…
Nikki Bella Calls John Cena Breakup ‘Traumatizing’ and Shares Up…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: The UNEXPECTED Way The…
Prince William Calls BBC’s Actions ‘Deceitful’ in Obtaining Prin…
Royal Family Receives Apology From BBC Over Controversial Prince…
Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Wedding Band After Detailing Her Las Ve…
Ricky Martin Addresses Nephew's 'Painful and Devastating' Sexual…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
Selena Gomez is ringing in her 30th birthday on a happy and healthy note.
After the star posted a TikTok video of her grandmother asking for the scoop on one of her breakups, fans were left wondering about the current state of Sel's love life. A source tells ET that "Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time."
"She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now," the source continues. "She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy."
While Gomez has been keeping her personal life under wraps, she's been busy promoting the second season of her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, recording new music, and building her Rare Beauty empire. ET's source says that when the time is right, she knows what she's looking for in love.
"When she is ready for a true partner, she wants someone who is trustworthy, respectful, honest -- with themselves and to others, real, supportive, accepting, nice, thoughtful, funny and someone that's not in it for the fame or attention," the source notes.
Gomez turns 30 on Friday, and while she hasn't publicly shared her plans for the monumental occasion, her Rare Beauty company shared a glowing tribute for the founder.
"Happiest of birthdays to the queen herself," a post on Instagram reads. In the photo, Gomez is pictured in the back of a car, all glammed up and applying lip liner with a compact mirror.
"You continuously inspire us to embrace our uniqueness, find power in being vulnerable, and spread kindness to others. We're forever grateful for you."
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez's Nana Interrupts Her TikTok to Ask About a Breakup
Jessica Simpson Says Selena Gomez Took Her Daughter to First Concert
Selena Gomez Stylishly Steps Out in Paris After Hanging With Nat Wolff
Selena Gomez Reveals Which of Her Own Songs Is Her Favorite