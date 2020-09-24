Selena Gomez is proud of her scar! The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to post a pic of herself wearing a blue La'Mariette swimsuit.

In the snap, Gomez stands with her hands above her head and one knee popped out, the latter of which shows off a scar she has on her inner thigh from her 2017 kidney transplant.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," she captioned the shot. "I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up."

"Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that," she added.

Gomez's pal, Francia Raisa, was the one to donate a kidney to the singer. Shortly after her transplant, Gomez opened up about the experience in an interview with the Today show.

"My kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life…That was the day I came home and I found out. And [Raisa] volunteered and did it," she said. "I guess I got to a point where it was really life or death."

In an interview with ET last year, Raisa said her decision to donate her organ to Gomez was "very faith-based."

"It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

Watch the video below for more on Gomez.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Says She Felt Pressure to Be Overtly Sexual in Her Early Music Videos This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!

Selena Gomez Felt Pressure to be Overtly Sexual in Her Music Videos

Related Gallery