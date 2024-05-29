Selena Gomez is aware of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco's, recent comments -- and she's not mad about them!

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Blanco -- who has been dating Gomez for almost a year -- told the radio personality that he is thinking about marriage and kids.

"He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it," Gomez says inside the latest edition of Time magazine.

While the "Love On" singer didn't offer a timeline or hint at either marriage or kids happening soon, she did promise that her boyfriend is here to stay.

Selena Gomez reacts to boyfriend Benny Blanco saying he wants marriage and kids. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life," she says. "But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."

During his chat with Stern, Blanco wasn't shy about his feelings toward his girlfriend.

"I'm predicting marriage," Stern said of the romance.

"You and me both," Blanco said, with a serious look in his eyes.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After Stern suggested that the "I Can't Get Enough" producer didn't have time for kids, Blanco quickly shut that down.

"What do you mean? That's, like, my next goal on the box," he shared. "I've got a lotta god kids, I've got a ton of nephews. It's my thing. I love being around kids."

Speaking with Time, Gomez shares that her relationship with her longtime friend caught her off guard, as she asked him to set her up with someone. The "Single Soon" singer reveals that she realized that she actually had feelings for Blanco.

"It just happens when you least expect it," she shares.

While she is happy and in love, Gomez is quick to point out that her relationship status doesn't define her happiness.

"It's a little irrelevant, only because he isn’t my only source of happiness," the Rare Beauty founder says when asked if it contributes to her feelings. "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 36, confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Since then, the two have been openly gushing about each other and showing PDA on social media.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair are "doing great" and added that "they challenge each other in a healthy way and encourage one another to be better people."

"Benny thinks Selena is so amazing," the source added, while Gomez, "loves that Benny wants the best for people and is protective of her."

