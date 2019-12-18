Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Cried Listening to Her New Music

Selena Gomez is opening up about Taylor Swift's response to her new music.

During an appearance on KISS FM UK, the 27-year-old singer revealed that, prior to dropping her new tracks "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," she played them for Taylor and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

"I'll never forget when I did play the video for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' at her house with her parents. And it was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well," Selena said. "So I was like, 'Do you wanna just maybe see the video?' She was like, 'Amazing! Of course!'"

"It was so hysterical. She started turning every single light off in the room," she continued. "I was like, 'This is not that intense, Taylor!'"

After setting the video up, the group gathered around to watch and had a very emotional response to what they saw.

"She played it and her and her mom just started crying tears and tears. And all the sudden it stopped. It's gonna make me cry thinking about it, because it wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately," Selena explained, before referencing her tumultuous year, which included a split with Justin Bieber as well as emotional struggles.

"They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, it felt like I had a huge sigh of relief," she said. "And to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It's like an older sister and an aunt. It felt great to have people I love see it as that."

Those raw, intense songs are just a taste of Selena's upcoming album, Rare, which will include 13 tracks. The album, Selena said, will give fans an intimate look into her past and her present, something she was both eager and cautious to do.

"I had to take my time with it. I did not let myself step back. I said, 'Let's just do everything and then from there we can see where I want it to fit on the album,'" she said. "I feel from the first track to the very last one, you're going to have an understanding of where I am, where I was, and I'm excited about that... It's not going to be a record where you're like, 'I don't really understand what that song's about. It's just got a cool beat.'"

"This record, you're going to know everything I'm talking about," Selena teased.

Rare will debut on Jan. 10.

