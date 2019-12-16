Selena Gomez Reveals What She's Looking for in a Date

Selena Gomez is opening up about the way into her heart!

In a recent interview with Capital FM, the 27-year-old singer was shocked when, in a video that was previously taped, Jason Derulo asked her about the best way for a guy to approach her.

"I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know," she said. "I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way."

In addition to the type of situation she prefers, Gomez also revealed the type of guy she typical finds herself interested in.

"I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool," she said. "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool."

Though Gomez hasn't been seriously linked to someone lately, rumors were recently swirling that she and Niall Horan may be dating. Speculation started after a friendly dinner in October and continued with some flirty social media posts from the pair.

Despite the speculation, Horan recently said that he's "very much single."

Whether or not she's in a relationship, Gomez recently told InStyle that she's "so proud" of her last year.

"I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year," she said. "This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked."

