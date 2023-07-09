Sometimes all you need is your bestie!

Selena Gomez took to her social media to share some hilarious and sweet moments with her best friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, over the weekend.

In a new TikTok video, the Only Murders in the Building star and the Peltz Beckham sit on a couch and giggle as a sound of a laugh track plays while they look at the camera.

"When you need your bestie," Gomez wrote over the video.

Over on her Instagram, Gomez echoed her sentiments with a series of pictures of her and the Welcome to Chippendales actress poolside.

In the post -- that went without caption -- Gomez and Peltz pose in pictures taken by the pool as well as inside of a living room, on a couch. The post ends with a picture of the "Wolves" singer puckering up while she leans out of the pool to kiss her bestie's dog.

Gomez, 30, and Peltz Beckham, 28, have not been shy about their friendship, often sharing pics of their love for each other on social media. In March, Peltz Beckham opened up about their whirlwind friendship -- that began after a chance meeting.

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala," Nicola recalled to Cosmopolitan magazine of first meeting Selena. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever."

She added, "I think it really is so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on. And if I’m just walking down the street and a girl is like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your outfit,' it means so much more than if a guy says it. Like, ew, whatever. But when a girl compliments you, it’s so much more special."

Peltz Beckham revealed that her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, also loves her relationship.

"Oh my God, We’re like, 'Yeah, we are a throuple.' We are all three best friends," she quipped.

