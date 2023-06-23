See Selena Gomez's Picture-Perfect Recap of Her Two Months in Paris

Selena Gomez is sharing pics from her time in Paris! The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos from the last two months, during which time she's been calling the City of Light home.

The shots show Gomez, who was in town to film Emilia Perez, sharing an oversized croissant with her sister, Gracie Teefey, taking a mirror selfie, spending time in the studio, hanging out with friends, and enjoying Paris' scenery.

"Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment," Gomez captioned her post. "Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all."

Gomez first revealed she was in Paris in May, sharing a series of photos on Instagram. She followed that up by posting pics with her pal, Priscilla Cosme, as well as solo shots of herself in a Dior sweater.

Gomez delighted fans earlier this month when she posted photos of herself in a recording studio, promising those eagerly awaiting new music, "Don't worry guys, it's coming. Even from Paris."

