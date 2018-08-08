Selena Gomez is launching a new collection with New York-based fashion brand Coach, which will include bags, accessories, small leather goods and the debut of ready-to-wear clothing.

The actress and singer has been the face of Coach since 2017 and released her first collaboration with the line last fall, designed with creative director Stuart Vevers.

The new range encapsulates Gomez's powerful feminine spirit and her playful yet polished style. Featuring an adorable bunny motif, silk lace slips, pastel sweaters, hoodies and personal touches such as the empowering motto "Not Perfect, Always Me" written in her handwriting on pieces, the collection combines femininity, elegance and sporty cool. It will also introduce two new bag silhouettes -- the Bond and the Trail Bag crafted in smooth leather and accented with antique-inspired crystals and bows.

“I’m so proud of the collection,” said Gomez in a press release. “What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.”

Peek the campaign shot by photo legend Steven Meisel before the capsule hits stores Aug. 31. It will be available for pre-order online at Coach.com on Aug. 14.

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Coach

Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Coach

See Gomez in an adorable throwback video when she was 5 years old:

RELATED CONTENT:

Under-$100 Matching Sets to Wear Before Summer Ends as Inspired by Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and More!

Selena Gomez's Mom Posts Tribute to Demi Lovato Following Apparent Drug Overdose

Selena Gomez Looks Sporty Cool in New Puma Ads -- See the Pics!